Egypt Islamists, police clash after Friday prayers
#World News
December 27, 2013 / 12:38 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt Islamists, police clash after Friday prayers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian police clashed with supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo and at least two other cities after Friday prayers, security sources said, as tensions flared after the government declared the Islamist group a terrorist organization.

Police fired teargas at rock-throwing demonstrators at the main campus of Al-Azhar University in Cairo. Police and protests also faced off in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, and Damietta in the Nile Delta. Gunfire was heard in Ismailia.

Marches in two Cairo suburbs were dispersed when police fired teargas, security sources and a Reuters witness said. In the suburb of Nasr City, men fired birdshot at protesters, a Reuters witness said.

Reporting By Maggie Fick and Reuters TV; Editing by Tom Perry and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
