Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and close the roads during a protest in downtown Cairo July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian man was killed and seven were injured in clashes on Monday between supporters and opponents of the ousted President Mohamed Mursi, state television reported.

The opposing camps threw stones and shot fireworks at each other near Cairo’s Tahrir square as security forces fired tear gas to try to disperse them, witnesses said.