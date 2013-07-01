FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
There won't be coup against Mursi: Brotherhood politician
#World News
July 1, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

There won't be coup against Mursi: Brotherhood politician

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior Muslim Brotherhood politician said on Monday that no state institution would stage a coup against elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and warned against misinterpreting an army statement.

“For an institution of state to come and stage a coup against the president, this will not happen,” said Yasser Hamza, a leader of the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party. “Any force that goes against the constitution is a call for sabotage and anarchy.”

Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Paul Taylor

