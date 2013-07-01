There won't be coup against Mursi: Brotherhood politician

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior Muslim Brotherhood politician said on Monday that no state institution would stage a coup against elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and warned against misinterpreting an army statement.

“For an institution of state to come and stage a coup against the president, this will not happen,” said Yasser Hamza, a leader of the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party. “Any force that goes against the constitution is a call for sabotage and anarchy.”