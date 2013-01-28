FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hundreds defy Egyptian curfew to rally against president
January 29, 2013 / 8:02 AM / in 5 years

Hundreds defy Egyptian curfew to rally against president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hundreds of anti-government protesters took to the streets of the Egyptian cities of Port Said, Ismailia and Suez late on Monday in defiance of President Mohamed Mursi’s declaration of a curfew and a state of emergency after days of deadly unrest.

The crowds shouted “Down down with Mohamed Mursi, down down with the state of emergency,” in Ismailia and similar slogans were heard in the other cities along the Suez Canal.

Around 50 Egyptians have been killed in clashes between protesters and police. Most of the deaths happened in Port Said and Suez and Mursi declared a curfew in the three canal cities from 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) to 6 a.m. (0400 GMT).

Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia and Yasmine Saleh in Cairo, writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

