Curfew in Egypt city reduced to three hours: governor
#World News
January 30, 2013 / 3:04 PM / 5 years ago

Curfew in Egypt city reduced to three hours: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - The nightly curfew in Ismailia, one of three Egyptian cities where a state of emergency was declared this week, has been cut to three hours from the nine hours originally imposed, the governor said on Wednesday.

Governor Gamal Imbaby, a former general, told reporters the new times for the curfew, which has been routinely defied since it came into effect on Monday, would be 2 a.m. (0000 GMT) to 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) instead of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The governors of Suez and Port Said, the other two cities along the Suez Canal where a curfew was imposed, said they were still discussing the matter.

Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Yasmine Saleh and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
