Egypt authorities impose curfew in two North Sinai towns: state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have imposed a curfew in two North Sinai towns on the border with Israel and the Gaza Strip, state television reported on Friday.

The curfew applies to the towns of Sheikh Zuweid and Rafah, it said, without elaborating.

Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has been plunged into lawlessness since a 2011 uprising ousted President Hosni Mubarak, and violence has surged there this week since the army pushed aside Mubarak’s successor, Muslim Brotherhood member Mohamed Mursi.