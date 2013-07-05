FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt authorities impose curfew in two North Sinai towns: state TV
#World News
July 5, 2013 / 8:04 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt authorities impose curfew in two North Sinai towns: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have imposed a curfew in two North Sinai towns on the border with Israel and the Gaza Strip, state television reported on Friday.

The curfew applies to the towns of Sheikh Zuweid and Rafah, it said, without elaborating.

Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has been plunged into lawlessness since a 2011 uprising ousted President Hosni Mubarak, and violence has surged there this week since the army pushed aside Mubarak’s successor, Muslim Brotherhood member Mohamed Mursi.

Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.