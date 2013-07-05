FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt army denies curfew in two North Sinai towns
#World News
July 5, 2013 / 8:43 PM / in 4 years

Egypt army denies curfew in two North Sinai towns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army denied a report that curfews had been imposed in two North Sinai towns on the border with Israel and the Gaza Strip on Friday.

“Nothing has been issued,” an army spokesman told Reuters when asked about the report on state television that a curfew had been imposed in the towns of Sheikh Zuweid and Rafah.

Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has been plunged into lawlessness since a 2011 uprising ousted President Hosni Mubarak, and violence has surged there this week since the army pushed aside Mubarak’s successor, Muslim Brotherhood member Mohamed Mursi.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

