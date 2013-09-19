FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt shortens curfew by two hours as of Saturday: cabinet
September 19, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt shortens curfew by two hours as of Saturday: cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will shorten its curfew as of Saturday to start at midnight rather than 11 p.m., the cabinet said in an emailed statement.

The government imposed the curfew on August 14 after it broke up two sit-ins by supporters of former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, killing hundreds. Mursi was toppled by the army on July 3 following mass protests against his rule.

The curfew will be lifted at 5 a.m. rather than 6 a.m. On Fridays, traditionally a day of protest, it will continue to start at 7 p.m., the statement said.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

