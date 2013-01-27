One man shot dead during Egypt port city funerals

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - An Egyptian man was killed in Port Said on Sunday when thousands of people held funerals for 33 who died in protests at the weekend, a hospital official in the Mediterranean port said.

The head of Port Said hospitals, Abdel Rahman Farag, told Reuters the 18-year-old died from a gunshot wound in the chest. He said more than 416 people were injured as a result of teargas inhalation, while 17 suffered gunshot wounds.

Many of the 33 people who died in the city on Saturday were killed by gunshots.