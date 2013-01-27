FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One man shot dead during Egypt port city funerals
#World News
January 27, 2013 / 3:19 PM / 5 years ago

One man shot dead during Egypt port city funerals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - An Egyptian man was killed in Port Said on Sunday when thousands of people held funerals for 33 who died in protests at the weekend, a hospital official in the Mediterranean port said.

The head of Port Said hospitals, Abdel Rahman Farag, told Reuters the 18-year-old died from a gunshot wound in the chest. He said more than 416 people were injured as a result of teargas inhalation, while 17 suffered gunshot wounds.

Many of the 33 people who died in the city on Saturday were killed by gunshots.

Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence

