One man killed in clashes in Egypt's capital: source
January 28, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

One man killed in clashes in Egypt's capital: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A bystander was shot dead in Egypt’s capital on Monday where clashes between police and protesters extended to a fifth day, a security source in the Interior Ministry said.

The 46-year-old man was not taking part in the protest but was hit by a gunshot early on Monday on the edge of Tahrir Square, the source said. It was not clear who fired the shot. Police have been firing volleys of teargas against protesters throwing stones in streets around the square.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
