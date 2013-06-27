FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One Muslim Brotherhood member dies in attack: Brotherhood
June 27, 2013 / 9:48 PM / in 4 years

One Muslim Brotherhood member dies in attack: Brotherhood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A member of Egypt’s ruling Muslim Brotherhood was shot dead in an attack on the group’s office in the Nile Delta town of Zakazik on Thursday, a day before the start of a wave of opposition protests.

The news was carried by the official website of the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party, which blamed an opposition youth group and people loyal to ousted president Hosni Mubarak for the attack.

Two people died on Wednesday in street clashes between supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood in the city of Mansoura.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
