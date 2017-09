A plain clothes policeman points his gun as security forces escort Muslim Brotherhood members through supporters of the interim government installed by the army from the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Seventy-nine people died across Egypt on Saturday during political violence and 549 were wounded, the state news agency MENA said on Sunday, quoting government figures.

The latest tally means at least 830 people have died in Egypt since Wednesday in clashes pitting supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi against the security forces.