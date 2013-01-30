FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two men killed in clashes in Egypt's capital: source
#World News
January 30, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

Two men killed in clashes in Egypt's capital: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two men were shot dead in Egypt's capital on Wednesday, a security source said, raising the death toll to at least 54 in seven days of clashes, the deadliest violence since President Mohamed Mursi took office last June.

The men, named as Ahmed Saad Eldin and Reda El-Refai, were hit by gunshots before dawn on the edge of Tahrir Square, the source said, adding it was not clear who fired the shots.

Police have been firing volleys of teargas against protesters throwing stones in streets around the square.

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
