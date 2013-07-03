FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three killed, 90 injured in Cairo clash
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 12:08 AM / 4 years ago

Three killed, 90 injured in Cairo clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Three people were killed and about 90 wounded in clashes near Cairo University between supporters of President Mohamed Mursi and security forces, an aide to Egypt’s health minister told Reuters.

Witnesses heard shotgun and rifle fire and teargas enveloped the area. Television pictures showed ambulances taking away casualties, small fires burning and hundreds of men, many with the beards typical of Mursi’s Islamist supporters, some of them weeping and others chanting slogans.

Some held up rifle and shotgun cartridges to the camera. Another man waved his bloodied hand.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
