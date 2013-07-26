Two killed in clashes during rival rallies in Egypt: agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two Egyptians were killed in clashes between supporters and opponents of ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Egypt’s second biggest city of Alexandria on Friday, Egypt’s MENA news agency reported.

It said 19 others were injured in clashes that erupted after thousands took to the streets in response to a call by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for a popular mandate to tackle violence unleashed since the ouster of Mursi on July 3. That triggered calls for pro-Mursi rallies.