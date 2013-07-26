FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed in clashes during rival rallies in Egypt: agency
July 26, 2013 / 4:48 PM / in 4 years

Two killed in clashes during rival rallies in Egypt: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two Egyptians were killed in clashes between supporters and opponents of ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Egypt’s second biggest city of Alexandria on Friday, Egypt’s MENA news agency reported.

It said 19 others were injured in clashes that erupted after thousands took to the streets in response to a call by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for a popular mandate to tackle violence unleashed since the ouster of Mursi on July 3. That triggered calls for pro-Mursi rallies.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Yasmine Saleh; editing by Edmund Blair

