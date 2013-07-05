Egypt interim head of state dissolves parliament

CAIRO (Reuters) - The interim Egyptian head of state who was appointed after the army ousted President Mohamed Mursi dissolved parliament by decree on Friday, state television said.

Only the upper house, the Shura Council, had remained active after the lower house was dissolved by military-led authorities shortly before Mursi was elected a year ago.

State TV also said that Adli Mansour, the constitutional court chief justice sworn in as head of state on Thursday, had appointed Mohamed Ahmed Farid as head of intelligence.

He replaces Mohamed Raafat Shehata, a Mursi appointee, who becomes national security adviser to Mansour.