July 9, 2013 / 10:23 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt's liberal bloc says rejects constitutional decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s main liberal coalition rejected on Tuesday a constitutional decree issued by the state’s interim president, and asked for more changes and wider consultation on the document vital to the country’s political transition.

The National Salvation Front (NSF), said it was not consulted but did not elaborate on the changes it wanted.

Among its top leaders is former U.N. diplomat Mohamed ElBaradei, who was earlier chosen as deputy president for foreign affairs. The document was also rejected by Egypt’s two biggest Islamist movements and other youth and independent politicians and activists.

Reporting and writing by Yasmine Saleh, Editing by Mike Collett-White

