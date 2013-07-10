FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 10, 2013 / 7:54 AM / in 4 years

Egyptian liberal block withdraws statement rejecting decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Adli Mansour, Egypt's chief justice and head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, attends his swearing in ceremony as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013, a day after the army ousted Mohamed Mursi as head of state. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s main liberal alliance withdrew a statement that rejected outright a constitutional decree announced by the state’s interim president and issued more mildly worded criticism.

The National Salvation Front (NSF) reiterated that it was not consulted on the decree and said the plan included articles it did not agree upon, while other important ones were lacking or needed amendments.

The new statement said the NSF would communicate its views to interim President Adli Mansour. The decree sets the rules for the interim period leading to new parliamentary and presidential elections.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Tom Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
