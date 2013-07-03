Egypt army deploys around president's barracks, supporters

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian army erected barbed wire and barriers around a barracks where embattled President Mohamed Mursi was working and deployed armored vehicles and troops to prevent his supporters marching from a nearby rally to his palace, witnesses said.

A Reuters journalist saw troops move into place close to the Rabaa Adaweya mosque area, where tens of thousands of supporters of Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood are rallied to support the democratically elected president and what they call constitutional legitimacy.

The army said in an official statement that it was security the area and denied what it said were reports that it was attacking Mursi’s supporters, saying: “The Egyptian army belongs to all Egyptians.”