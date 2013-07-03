FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt army deploys around president's barracks, supporters
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

Egypt army deploys around president's barracks, supporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian army erected barbed wire and barriers around a barracks where embattled President Mohamed Mursi was working and deployed armored vehicles and troops to prevent his supporters marching from a nearby rally to his palace, witnesses said.

A Reuters journalist saw troops move into place close to the Rabaa Adaweya mosque area, where tens of thousands of supporters of Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood are rallied to support the democratically elected president and what they call constitutional legitimacy.

The army said in an official statement that it was security the area and denied what it said were reports that it was attacking Mursi’s supporters, saying: “The Egyptian army belongs to all Egyptians.”

Reporting by Cairo Bureau; Writing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.