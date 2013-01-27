Egypt's presidency issues invitation to dialogue

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s presidency said it was inviting political supporters and opponents for a national dialogue on Monday at 6 P.M. (11 a.m. ET) at the presidential palace in Cairo, it said in a statement.

The announcement followed a television address by President Mohamed Mursi who sought to quell four days of violence across the nation by declaring a state of emergency in the three most volatile cities and calling for a national dialogue.

The presidency statement said it was inviting a range of Islamist allies and liberal and other opposition groups, as well as leading politicians such as leftist firebrand Hamdeen Sabahy and former foreign minister and Arab League chief Amr Moussa.

