Ecuador recalls ambassador to Egypt after bloodshed in Cairo
August 14, 2013 / 11:17 PM / in 4 years

Ecuador recalls ambassador to Egypt after bloodshed in Cairo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador recalled its ambassador to Egypt for consultations on Wednesday after Egyptian security forces crushed the protest camps of supporters of the deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and shot nearly 200 of them dead.

In a brief statement, Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry said the Egyptian people had chosen Mursi as their constitutional leader.

“Following the coup d‘etat which toppled President Mursi in July of this year, Egyptian society has been wrapped up in a climate of civil protest and repression on the part of the de facto government,” the statement said.

Wednesday was the bloodiest day for decades in the Arab world’s most populous nation. At least 235 people were killed, including at least 43 police, and 2,000 were wounded, a health official said, in clashes that spread beyond Cairo to towns and cities around the country.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Philip Barbara

