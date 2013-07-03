FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ElBaradei party asks army to save Egyptians from 'mad' Morsi
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 10:09 AM / in 4 years

ElBaradei party asks army to save Egyptians from 'mad' Morsi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A leading opposition party appealed to the armed forces on Wednesday to act to save Egyptian lives, saying Islamist President Mohamed Mursi had “lost his mind” and incited civil war.

“We ask the army to protect the souls of Egyptians after Mursi lost his mind and incited bloodshed of Egyptians,” the Dustour (Constitution) Party led by former U.N. nuclear watchdog Mohamed ElBaradei said in a statement.

Issued hours before a deadline set by the armed forces for Mursi to yield to mass protests and share power or give way, the statement said what was happening was not a military coup but an operation to spare human lives.

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Writing by Paul Taylor

