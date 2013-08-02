FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Sisi sees need for political solution: ElBaradei
August 2, 2013 / 3:59 PM / in 4 years

Egypt's Sisi sees need for political solution: ElBaradei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's interim Vice President Mohamed ElBaradei speaks during a news conference with European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton (unseen) at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi understands that there must be a political solution to the crisis in Egypt, Vice President Mohamed ElBaradei said in an interview published on Friday, adding that “the army is on the edge”.

“He understands that there has to be a political solution. But of course he has a responsibility to protect the country in terms of security. And the army is on the edge,” ElBaradei said in an interview with the Washington Post.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Michael Georgy

