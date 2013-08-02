Egypt's Sisi sees need for political solution: ElBaradei

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi understands that there must be a political solution to the crisis in Egypt, Vice President Mohamed ElBaradei said in an interview published on Friday, adding that “the army is on the edge”.

“He understands that there has to be a political solution. But of course he has a responsibility to protect the country in terms of security. And the army is on the edge,” ElBaradei said in an interview with the Washington Post.