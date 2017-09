Opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei speaks during an interview in his home in Cairo November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian liberal opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei said on Wednesday that the Arab Spring revolution of 2011 had been relaunched by the announcement of an army-sponsored roadmap which removed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

He added that the roadmap met demands for early presidential demands as called for by the liberal coalition.