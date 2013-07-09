U.S. encouraged Egypt has laid out path forward: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is encouraged that Egypt’s interim government had laid out a path forward and wants all sides to participate in the transition, a State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday after the government said it plans to hold elections.

“We are encouraged that the interim government has laid out a plan for the path forward,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, declining to comment on a statement by interim head of state Adli Mansour that elections are planned in about six months.

Psaki said, however, that elections “should move forward with the maximum possible inclusion and consensus.”