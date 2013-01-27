FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Mursi declares state of emergency in three cities
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 27, 2013 / 8:14 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt's Mursi declares state of emergency in three cities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s president declared on Sunday a state of emergency for 30 days in three cities along the Suez Canal that have been the scene of the worst violence that flared across the country at the weekend, killing 49 people.

Mohamed Mursi, propelled to an election victory in June by the Muslim Brotherhood, made the announcement in a televised address after four days of clashes.

The Brotherhood had long accused Mursi’s ousted predecessor Hosni Mubarak of using a state of emergency imposed on the nation for decades to suppress dissent and round up the group’s members without proper trials.

“I promised not to take extraordinary measures unless I was forced to, and here I am doing so. I announce a state of emergency in the cities of Ismailia, Suez and Port Said for a period of 30 days,” Mursi said in a televised address.

He said the state of emergency would start at midnight.

“The protection of the nation is the responsibility of everyone. We will confront any threat to its security with force and firmness within the remit of the law,” Mursi said.

He offered condolences to the families of those who had been killed.

In an attempt to sooth the opposition and cool tempers before a parliamentary election due in the next few months, Mursi called on politicians and political groups to join a dialogue to help end the crisis.

He said that further details on that dialogue would be issued shortly.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.