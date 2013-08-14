Turkish PM says U.N., Arab League must stop Egypt 'massacre'

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan leaves after a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called on the U.N. Security Council and Arab League to take immediate steps to stop a “massacre” in Egypt, saying international silence had paved the way for the Egyptian authorities’ violent crackdown.

“The international community, especially the U.N. Security Council and Arab League, must act immediately to stop this massacre,” Erdogan’s office said in a statement.