Egyptian Brotherhood leader: freedom more valuable than life

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood’s political party warned on Wednesday that the Egyptian people would not stay calm in the face of a “military rebellion” and said freedom was more valuable than life.
Essam el-Erian, deputy leader of the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party, said anyone wagering that the people would stay calm in the face of military revolt would lose their bet.
Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Tom Perry/Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Heinrich