EU not planning to rethink Egypt aid programs
#World News
July 4, 2013

EU not planning to rethink Egypt aid programs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A European Union official said on Thursday he did not know of any plans for the bloc to change its aid programs for Egypt after the army ousted President Mohamed Mursi.

“I am not aware of any urgent plans to rethink our aid programs at the moment but ... the dust is still settling on what happened last night,” Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, told reporters.

Mann avoided repeated questions on whether the EU considered what had happened in Egypt to be a military coup.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Charlie Dunmore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
