FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Ashton deplores deaths in Egypt, urges halt to violence
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 4 years

EU's Ashton deplores deaths in Egypt, urges halt to violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton smiles during the 23rd EU-GCC Council and Ministerial Meeting in Manama, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton “deeply deplores” deaths during demonstrations in Egypt and urges all sides to halt violence, the EU said on Saturday.

“(Ashton) is following with concern the latest developments in Egypt and deeply deplores the loss of life during yesterday’s demonstrations ... She also calls on all actors to refrain from violence and to respect the principles of peaceful protest and non-violence,” a spokeswoman for Ashton said.

Egyptian security forces shot dead at least 70 supporters of ousted President Mohammed Mursi on Saturday, his Muslim Brotherhood said. Five people were killed and more than 50 injured during fighting in Egypt’s second city of Alexandria on Friday.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Martin Santa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.