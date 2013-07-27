EU's Ashton deplores deaths in Egypt, urges halt to violence

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton “deeply deplores” deaths during demonstrations in Egypt and urges all sides to halt violence, the EU said on Saturday.

“(Ashton) is following with concern the latest developments in Egypt and deeply deplores the loss of life during yesterday’s demonstrations ... She also calls on all actors to refrain from violence and to respect the principles of peaceful protest and non-violence,” a spokeswoman for Ashton said.

Egyptian security forces shot dead at least 70 supporters of ousted President Mohammed Mursi on Saturday, his Muslim Brotherhood said. Five people were killed and more than 50 injured during fighting in Egypt’s second city of Alexandria on Friday.