EU says will press on with mediation efforts in Egypt

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Wednesday it would press on with diplomatic efforts to resolve Egypt’s political crisis despite the Egyptian presidency saying that international mediation efforts had failed.

Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, said he was unaware of the Egyptian presidency statement but that the EU’s envoy, Bernardino Leon, had been in Egypt for several days engaged in mediation efforts.

“We will continue to do all we can to try and encourage people to get this inclusive dialogue going, that is so important to see a return to the democratic transition in Egypt. We will continue our efforts,” he told reporters.