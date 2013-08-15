EU likely to hold meeting on Egypt next week: Italy

ROME (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are likely to meet next week to discuss Egypt after security forces raided two protest camps in Cairo on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people, Italian Foreign Minister Emma Bonino said on Thursday.

“We tried to mediate together with the United States, but it failed because the military accepted no compromises,” Bonino said in comments to website Affaritaliani.it. “A meeting of EU foreign ministers is foreseen for Monday or Tuesday.”

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said the meeting had not yet been finalized because there had not yet been a response from all the foreign offices, but said one was “likely”.