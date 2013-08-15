FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU likely to hold meeting on Egypt next week: Italy
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

EU likely to hold meeting on Egypt next week: Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are likely to meet next week to discuss Egypt after security forces raided two protest camps in Cairo on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people, Italian Foreign Minister Emma Bonino said on Thursday.

“We tried to mediate together with the United States, but it failed because the military accepted no compromises,” Bonino said in comments to website Affaritaliani.it. “A meeting of EU foreign ministers is foreseen for Monday or Tuesday.”

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said the meeting had not yet been finalized because there had not yet been a response from all the foreign offices, but said one was “likely”.

Reporting by Steve Scherer and Adrian Croft in Brussels; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.