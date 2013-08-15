FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior EU diplomats to debate Egypt on Monday
#World News
August 15, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

Senior EU diplomats to debate Egypt on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Senior European Union diplomats will meet in Brussels on Monday to assess the situation in Egypt and possible EU action, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday.

The diplomats will discuss convening EU foreign ministers, but no decision on when the ministers would meet has been taken.

“In the meantime, the High Representative (Ashton) is in touch with colleagues from the EU and international community,” the spokesman said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Italian foreign minister said EU foreign ministers were likely to meet next week.

At least 578 people were killed and thousands wounded on Wednesday when security forces cleared Muslim Brotherhood protest camps.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Writing by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

