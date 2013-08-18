EU to review relationship with Egypt in coming days

Policemen stand guard inside a room of the al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will review its relationship with Egypt in the coming days, the 28-member bloc said on Sunday.

In a statement, the President of the European Council Herman Van Rompuy and the President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso called on all sides in Egypt to show restraint and prevent further escalation of the violence.

“To this effect, together with its member states, the EU will urgently review in the coming days its relations with Egypt and adopt measures aimed at pursuing these goals,” the statement said.