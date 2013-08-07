Egypt declares failure of mediation bid

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday that international efforts to mediate an end to the country’s political crisis had failed and warned that the Muslim Brotherhood would be held responsible for what it described as the possible consequences.

In a statement, the presidency said the period of international efforts that began more than 10 days ago had “ended today”. The state held the Muslim Brotherhood completely responsible for “the failure of these efforts and the later events and developments that might result from this failure”, it added.