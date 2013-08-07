FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt declares failure of mediation bid
#World News
August 7, 2013

Egypt declares failure of mediation bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday that international efforts to mediate an end to the country’s political crisis had failed and warned that the Muslim Brotherhood would be held responsible for what it described as the possible consequences.

In a statement, the presidency said the period of international efforts that began more than 10 days ago had “ended today”. The state held the Muslim Brotherhood completely responsible for “the failure of these efforts and the later events and developments that might result from this failure”, it added.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Michael Georgy

