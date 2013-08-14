Clashes kill nine in Egypt's Fayoum

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least nine people were killed on Wednesday in the Egyptian province of Fayoum, south of Cairo, a hospital official said, following fighting at police stations between supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi and the security forces.

Saad Kamel, head of the morgue at Fayoum general hospital, said the death toll had risen from seven earlier.

Mursi supporters attacked at least two police stations in Fayoum, setting fire to police vehicles outside one, witnesses said. There were also clashes outside the provincial governor’s offices.