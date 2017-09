Female protesters against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up shoes during a gathering at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

CAIRO (Reuters) - Fireworks burst over Cairo’s Tahrir Square, the center of protests against Mohamed Mursi, and across the Egyptian capital after the army suspended the constitution and appointed a new, interim head of state on Wednesday.

“The people and the army are one hand,” protesters cheered in the square, amid the roar of horns and chanting, a Reuters witness said.