France's Hollande demands swift end to state of emergency in Egypt
August 15, 2013 / 10:05 AM / 4 years ago

France's Hollande demands swift end to state of emergency in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, on a bridge leading to Rabba el Adwia Square where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande summoned Egypt’s ambassador on Thursday, demanding a quick end to the state of emergency imposed by the military authorities and urging the release of prisoners as a first step towards renewing dialogue.

Hollande relayed France’s “very serious concern” about Wednesday’s security crackdown on supporters of Egypt’s deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and “underlined that the state of emergency must be quickly lifted.”

“He firmly condemned the bloody violence in Egypt and demanded an immediate halt to the crackdown,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement. “The head of state asserted that everything must be done to avoid civil war. Freeing prisoners, in respect of legal proceedings, could be a first step towards the resumption of talks.”

