Former militant group calls for calm in Egypt
July 3, 2013 / 12:47 PM / in 4 years

Former militant group calls for calm in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A hardline Egyptian Islamist movement allied to President Mohamed Mursi called on its supporters to remain peaceful on Wednesday and said more time was needed to mediate an end to the country’s political crisis.

The Gamaa Islamiya, which waged an armed insurrection in the 1990s but renounced violence more than a decade ago, said any transfer of power must happen via constitutional means, but more time was needed to reach an agreement.

Gamaa Islamiya said it was trying to narrow the differences between the presidency and the army, which has said it will unveil its own plan for ending the political crisis if the politicians do not agree by 5 p.m. (11:00 a.m. EDT). “Getting through the current crisis requires more time so the parties and political forces can reach a complete agreement,” it said.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
