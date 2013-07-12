FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany urges all parties in Egypt to refrain from violence
July 12, 2013 / 10:13 AM / 4 years ago

Germany urges all parties in Egypt to refrain from violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Ministry on Friday urged all political parties in Egypt to refrain from violence or threats of violence, and called on Egyptian authorities to allow an international organisation access to ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi.

“All forms of political persecution would be extremely damaging for the future of Egypt. We call for an end to the restrictions on Mr Mursi, and we also urge all political powers, in particular the leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, to refrain from all forms of violence or threat of violence,” a ministry spokesman said.

He said Germany wanted a trustworthy, neutral international organisation to be allowed access to Mursi, who officials say is being held at a Republican Guard compound in Cairo. Mursi’s supporters have called for protests on Friday.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Jon Boyle

