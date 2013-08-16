FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, EU to review ties with Egypt: Angela Merkel
#World News
August 16, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Germany, EU to review ties with Egypt: Angela Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) election campaign rally in Seligenstadt near Frankfurt August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after speaking with French President Francois Hollande by phone on Friday that Germany would review its ties with Egypt, and both she and Hollande felt the European Union should do the same.

A statement released by Merkel’s office said, “the chancellor explained that in view of the latest developments, the German government would review its relations with Egypt.”

“She agreed with the (French) President that the European Union should also undertake a comprehensive review of its relations with Egypt,” the statement said.

The leaders spoke two days after an assault by security forces on Muslim Brotherhood protesters that killed hundreds.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Michelle Martin

