German tour operator TUI cancels trips to Egypt until 15 September

A woman with an umbrella walks past the logo of German travel company TUI AG outside the company's headquarters during snowfall in the northern German city of Hanover March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German tour operator TUI Germany said it was cancelling all holidays to Egypt until September 15 after the German foreign ministry advised against travel to Red Sea resorts.

TUI Germany, part of Europe’s largest tour operator TUI Travel TT.L (TUIGn.DE), said tourists already in the resorts could continue their holiday, or ask their holiday representative if they wished to leave early.

The operator said it had 6,000 guests in the Red Sea resorts at the moment, adding the situation there remained peaceful.