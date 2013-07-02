FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt justice minister denies cabinet has resigned
July 2, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt justice minister denies cabinet has resigned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s justice minister denied an al-Arabiya television report that the government had resigned on Tuesday after the armed forces gave President Mohamed Mursi 48 hours to agree to share power in response to mass protests.

“The government has not submitted its resignation and what has been raised on that matter is not true,” Justice Minister Ahmed Suleiman told reporters after a meeting of the rump cabinet under Prime Minister Hisham Kandil.

Six ministers who are not members of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood submitted their resignations on Monday, and the official MENA news agency said the ministers of defense and the interior did not attend the cabinet session.

Reporting by Patrick Werr; Writing by Paul Taylor

