Army soldiers stand guard near the Republican Guard headquarters after clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - Violent clashes that led to at least 42 deaths in front of Egypt’s Republican Guard compound on Monday will not derail efforts to form an interim government, presidency spokesman Ahmed Elmoslmany said.

“What happened will not stop steps to form a government or a road map,” he told Reuters.