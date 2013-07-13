FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt IMF negotiator to be offered finance minister post
July 13, 2013 / 4:38 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt IMF negotiator to be offered finance minister post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's Deputy Finance Minister Hany Kadry Midian attends a news conference during the ECOFIN informal meeting in Porto September 15, 2007. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hany Kadri, who oversaw talks with the International Monetary Fund over a stalled rescue package last year, will be asked to serve as Egypt’s interim finance minister, two sources in the government told Reuters on Saturday.

Interim Prime Minister Hazem El-Beblawi will also offer the foreign minister job to former ambassador to the United States Nabil Fahmy, the sources said. The candidates have not yet accepted the posts and the decisions are not yet final.

Former Interior Minister Ahmed Gamal el-Din would be offered the post of deputy prime minister responsible for security and former Planning Minister Ashraf al-Araby would be offered to return to the post he left in May.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Peter Graff; editing by Patrick Graham

