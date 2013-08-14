FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt government urges Mursi supporters to 'listen to reason'
#World News
August 14, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

Egypt government urges Mursi supporters to 'listen to reason'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk near to a smoke trail from a tear gas canister fired by riot police at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian government urged supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi to “listen to the voice of reason” and halt violence on Wednesday, praising the security forces for showing self restraint while breaking up their protest camps in Cairo.

In a statement, the government said it would press ahead with implementing an army-backed political transition plan in “a way that strives not to exclude any party from participation”.

It urged the protesters not to resist the authorities, adding that Muslim Brotherhood leaders must stop inciting violence.

“The government holds these leaders fully responsible for any spilt blood, and for all the rioting and violence going on,” the statement added.

Reporting by Cairo newsroom; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra

