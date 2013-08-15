FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's government says determined to confront 'terrorist acts'
August 15, 2013 / 3:42 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt's government says determined to confront 'terrorist acts'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian government said on Thursday it was determined to confront “terrorist acts” by the Muslim Brotherhood, a day after security forces raided the group’s protest camps in Cairo and hundreds of people were killed.

A government statement said it saw a “criminal plan to demolish the pillars of the Egyptian state”, but it said it sought an “inclusive political process” open to anyone who was not involved in violence.

Reporting by Tom Perry, Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Janet Lawrence

