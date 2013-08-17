Gunmen, police exchange fire outside Cairo mosque

CAIRO (Reuters) - Gunmen and members of the Egyptian security forces exchanged fire on Saturday in a Cairo square where dozens of supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi were shot dead the day before, Reuters journalists said.

Footage broadcast by the privately-owned CBC station appeared to show someone firing from the minaret of the Fath mosque in Ramses Square, where protests against the army-backed government had converged on Friday.

CBC said the exchange was between members of the Muslim Brotherhood and the police, though there was no way to confirm the identity of the gunmen independently.