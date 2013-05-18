FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police clash with youth in Cairo after anti-Mursi protest
May 18, 2013

Police clash with youth in Cairo after anti-Mursi protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces clashed with young men in central Cairo after a protest by several thousand opponents of President Mohamed Mursi, state news agency MENA reported.

The forces fired tear gas at the youths throwing firebombs and stones at them. Police arrested a number of men, MENA reported.

The Friday protest billed as a major demonstration against Mursi drew only a few thousand people, signaling how momentum for protests that erupted around the second anniversary of the uprising that ousted Hosni Mubarak has steadily evaporated.

Members of “rebellion,” an anti-Mursi campaign launched this month, gathered signatures at the demonstration for a petition calling for Mursi’s removal and early elections.

Organizers said they have collected 2 million signatures.

Mursi presides over a deeply polarized political landscape and a public suffering from the economic impacts of two years of political turmoil since the 2011 uprising.

Reporting By Maggie Fick and Ahmed Tolba; Additional reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Doina Chiacu

