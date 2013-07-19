FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed in clashes between pro- and anti-Mursi protesters
#World News
July 19, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Two killed in clashes between pro- and anti-Mursi protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed when supporters and opponents of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi clashed in the Nile Delta town of Mansoura, the website of state-run newspaper Al-Ahram said on Saturday.

Thousands of Mursi supporters took to the streets of Egyptian cities on Friday to demand the reinstatement of the Islamist leader who was removed by the army on July 3 after mass protests.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Eric Beech

